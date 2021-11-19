Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ:VEV) Short Interest Update

Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ:VEV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the October 14th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEV. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Vicinity Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vicinity Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vicinity Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000.

VEV stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. Vicinity Motor has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $10.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61.

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

