ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Trading 6.7% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.88. 162,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,507,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Specifically, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $28,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 147,142 shares of company stock worth $812,795 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ViewRay alerts:

VRAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $960.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.77.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 14.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,629,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,956,000 after buying an additional 2,896,899 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,200,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,463 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,778,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,183 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth $4,158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ViewRay by 82.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,924,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 872,165 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.