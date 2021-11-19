VIG Market Cap Hits $756,935.46 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 19th. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a market cap of $756,935.46 and $847.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VIG has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000659 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,283,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

