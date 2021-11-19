Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires 103 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 334.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 30.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $176.58 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $115.88 and a 12 month high of $177.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.11 and a 200 day moving average of $161.25.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.83.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

