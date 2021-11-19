Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,146 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $307.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $223.94 and a twelve month high of $308.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.60 and a 200 day moving average of $276.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.