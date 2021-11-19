Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires 91 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,057,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,139 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 21,919.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,153 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,968 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6,852.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $143.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.54. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.28 and a fifty-two week high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

