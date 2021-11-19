Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $269,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 669,062 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $41,662,490.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,398,062 shares of company stock worth $149,686,255. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $62.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The stock has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

