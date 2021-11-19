Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 3,273 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 74.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.22.

