Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 403 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $145.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.56. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

