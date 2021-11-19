Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Piper Sandler in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $37.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.88% from the stock’s previous close.

VMEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen cut shares of Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Get Vimeo alerts:

NASDAQ VMEO opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. Vimeo has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.45.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vimeo will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.