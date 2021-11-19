Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Insider Sells $65,130.00 in Stock

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) insider Marie Fogel sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $65,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Vince stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Vince Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $13.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. Vince had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 27.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vince Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vince from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vince stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.67% of Vince worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

