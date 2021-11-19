Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.31 EPS

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31, Briefing.com reports. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE VIPS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.21. 176,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,008,077. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vipshop stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.14% of Vipshop worth $11,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

VIPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

