Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin Sells 1,375 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $44,921.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $50,792.50.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $53,446.25.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $46,406.25.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $206,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $204,888.75.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $137,500.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 13,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $687,500.00.

NASDAQ:VIR traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $33.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,194. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.42 and a beta of -1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.06.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIR. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.71.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

