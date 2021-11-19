Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 394,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,370,000 after buying an additional 77,184 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 1,798.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter worth $648,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integer alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITGR. KeyCorp upped their target price on Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Argus raised their target price on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $246,328.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

ITGR stock opened at $89.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.39. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $69.39 and a 52-week high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Integer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $305.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.