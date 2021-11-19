Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 83.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,328 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 201.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,041,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,328 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 267.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,215,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2,314.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,105,000 after acquiring an additional 838,751 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 362.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 769,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

INFI stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $203.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.90.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 172.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on INFI. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

