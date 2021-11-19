Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.74. The company had a trading volume of 85,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,541,093. The stock has a market cap of $392.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.77. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.81 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.11.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

