Visa (NYSE:V) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 276,762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 8,361,384 shares.The stock last traded at $204.01 and had previously closed at $215.18.

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $396.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.75 and a 200-day moving average of $229.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.4% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa (NYSE:V)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

