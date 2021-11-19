Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on COCO. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $15.11 on Monday. Vita Coco has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $18.61.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

