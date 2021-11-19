Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viveve Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets. The Company’s lead product, RenalGuard (R), is designed to remove contrast dyes that are known to be toxic to the kidneys. Viveve Medical Inc., formerly known as PLC Systems Inc., is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVE opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Viveve Medical has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $6.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 323.58% and a negative return on equity of 108.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.60) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Viveve Medical will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Viveve Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Viveve Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Viveve Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Viveve Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Viveve Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

