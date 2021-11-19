Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

Separately, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Vivos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Vivos Therapeutics stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. Vivos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Research analysts forecast that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,064,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 189,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $105,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $743,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $82,000. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

