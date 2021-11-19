VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells $33,997.08 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 1,612 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $33,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $2,144,000.00.

VIZIO stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.12.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 68,499 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VIZIO by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 397,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 177,920 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $886,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,191,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

