VMware (NYSE:VMW) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 price objective on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on VMware in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a hold rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.53.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $120.31 on Tuesday. VMware has a twelve month low of $120.05 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.25.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $27.40 dividend. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,649 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 21,514 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 758,578 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $121,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,514 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,821 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $19,007,000 after acquiring an additional 87,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,070 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

