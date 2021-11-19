Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 230 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VOD. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 171.08 ($2.24).

VOD opened at GBX 113.84 ($1.49) on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 114.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 121.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($45,466.42).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

