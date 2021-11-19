Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 96.9% from the October 14th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 246,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHD stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,808. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $8.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

