Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vtex’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Vtex will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vtex.
Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,682,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,114,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE VTEX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.49. 11,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,104. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.21. Vtex has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About Vtex
VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
