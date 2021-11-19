Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $14.41 and last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 11515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VTEX shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth $108,504,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth $85,647,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth $62,551,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth $43,799,000. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth $18,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21.

About Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

