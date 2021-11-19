Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Vuzix alerts:

VUZI stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $851.40 million, a P/E ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 2.36. Vuzix Co. has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 191.37% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Vuzix Profile

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.