WABnetwork (WAB) Reaches Market Cap of $98,391.38

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. WABnetwork has a total market capitalization of $98,391.38 and approximately $55.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WABnetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00049063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00226837 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00090565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WABnetwork (WAB) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

