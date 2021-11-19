Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,263 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

WBA stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.61. The company had a trading volume of 41,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,817,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.90. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

