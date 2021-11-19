Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,450 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.