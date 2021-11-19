Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,137 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.44. 53,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,817,375. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

