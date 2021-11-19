Wall Street Games (WSG) Reaches Market Cap of $35.22 Million

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. During the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $35.22 million and $2.65 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00070870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00072491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00092086 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,277.55 or 0.07318145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,317.83 or 0.99771780 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 979,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 309,370,738,271,425 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

