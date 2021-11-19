Walleye Trading LLC Invests $363,000 in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,956,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,066,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,525,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,950,000. Finally, Alpha Family Trust purchased a new position in ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,908,000. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ironSource alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on IS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

IS stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.34. ironSource Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $13.14.

ironSource Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS).

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.