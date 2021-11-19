Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $143.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.24 and its 200-day moving average is $143.21. The stock has a market cap of $399.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 840,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total transaction of $125,150,896.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,863,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 377,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total transaction of $56,424,257.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,239,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,578,826.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,988,124 shares of company stock worth $1,029,182,790. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

