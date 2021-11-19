Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WRTBY. HSBC raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of WRTBY opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $3.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.0473 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.01%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

