Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Argus lowered shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on W. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wayfair from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $302.58.

W opened at $258.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.81 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $222.28 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 3,985 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $1,017,649.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total transaction of $182,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,763 shares of company stock worth $5,159,974 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Wayfair by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 900.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Wayfair by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 9.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,672,000 after acquiring an additional 163,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,126,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

