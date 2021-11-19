Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Short Interest Update

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 436,400 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the October 14th total of 275,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Weatherford International has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95.
Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52. On average, equities analysts predict that Weatherford International will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the third quarter valued at about $507,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the third quarter valued at about $123,219,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the third quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 853.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 166,754 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.
About Weatherford International
Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.
