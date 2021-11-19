Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Short Interest Update

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 436,400 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the October 14th total of 275,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Weatherford International has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52. On average, equities analysts predict that Weatherford International will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the third quarter valued at about $507,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the third quarter valued at about $123,219,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the third quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 853.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 166,754 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.