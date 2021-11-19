Webster Bank N. A. Increases Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 7,618.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,579 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,154,323 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Barclays boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.36. 19,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,815. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.70 and a 1 year high of $115.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.43 and a 200 day moving average of $105.45.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

