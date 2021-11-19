Webster Bank N. A. Sells 299 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $3,717,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 113.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 709,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,678,000 after buying an additional 13,081 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4,713.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 85,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 83,480 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.59. 15,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,233. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.31 and a 1 year high of $238.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.29.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.