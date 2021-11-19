Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Southern by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 1,284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

SO opened at $61.63 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day moving average of $63.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,847 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,926. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.