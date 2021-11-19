Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.43 Million Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.11% of New Mountain Finance worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,631,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 41,689 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 8.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,409,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,561,000 after purchasing an additional 106,610 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 14.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,371,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,061,000 after buying an additional 172,262 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 6.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 585,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 33,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 10.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 528,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after buying an additional 51,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

NMFC opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39. New Mountain Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 79.48% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other news, Director Rome G. Arnold III bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,112.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

