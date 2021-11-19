Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,089 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.19% of Global Medical REIT worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 32.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GMRE. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of GMRE opened at $16.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.76. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 546.70%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

