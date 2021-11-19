Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYH. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $288.09 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $233.01 and a 1-year high of $296.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.75.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

