Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mimecast (MIME)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) in the last few weeks:

11/3/2021 – Mimecast had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Mimecast had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/3/2021 – Mimecast had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $82.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Mimecast had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Mimecast was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

11/1/2021 – Mimecast had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Mimecast had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $71.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Mimecast had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Mimecast is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Mimecast is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MIME stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,270. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.48. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $38.84 and a one year high of $85.48.

Get Mimecast Limited alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $520,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 3,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $211,278.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $771,378.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 172,737 shares of company stock worth $11,683,380 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mimecast by 86.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Mimecast by 110.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.