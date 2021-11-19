Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $55.09 Million Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 422,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,410 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in AGCO were worth $55,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in AGCO by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,007,000 after buying an additional 56,861 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in AGCO by 329.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 27,904 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,702,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 256,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other AGCO news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $120.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.41. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $88.03 and a 12-month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. OTR Global downgraded AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

