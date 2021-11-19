Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 25,595 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,595 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $57,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,643,197,000 after purchasing an additional 928,984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 59.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,803,000 after acquiring an additional 752,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $510,761,000 after acquiring an additional 551,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $976,445,000 after acquiring an additional 490,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,879,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,182,002 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALB. UBS Group increased their price objective on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.50.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $274.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $122.45 and a 52-week high of $282.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 145.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.43 and its 200 day moving average is $206.85.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.