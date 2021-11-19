Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 293,049 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,124,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 293,049 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of Koninklijke Philips worth $55,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHG opened at $42.28 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $41.28 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average of $48.58.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oddo Bhf raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

