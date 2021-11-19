Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 507 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 730,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.91% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $57,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,280 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD stock opened at $81.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.68 and a 200-day moving average of $80.25. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

