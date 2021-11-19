Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.780-$0.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,115,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,122. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.72. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.95, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
WELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Welltower from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.21.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.
