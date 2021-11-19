Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.780-$0.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,115,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,122. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.72. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.95, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 234.62%.

WELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Welltower from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.21.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.