Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.790-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of WEN stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 84,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,537. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

WEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Argus downgraded Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Wendy’s from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.38.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $3,301,350.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,263,140.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $862,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 908,800 shares of company stock valued at $21,142,923 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wendy’s stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

